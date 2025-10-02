Libra: You may recover from a prolonged illness, and your financial situation will remain strong. Favorable planetary positions are likely to bring multiple opportunities to earn money today. Enjoy joyful moments with family and friends, but be cautious—your girlfriend may not be entirely truthful. A journey for better career prospects may succeed, but make sure to take your parents’ permission first to avoid future objections. Avoid unnecessary arguments, as they could spoil your mood and waste valuable time. On the personal front, your spouse may feel neglected due to your busy schedule and could express displeasure in the evening. Remedy: To strengthen understanding with your partner, offer raw milk, curd, or buttermilk to a Shivling (perform abhishek).

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.