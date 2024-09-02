Libra: It's important to manage your emotions and overcome your fears as soon as possible, as they can have an immediate impact on your health and become obstacles to your well-being. If you're feeling financially insecure, consider seeking advice from an elder on money management and savings. Spend a peaceful and quiet day with your family; if others bring their problems to you, try to stay detached and avoid letting it affect your mood. A phone call from your partner will brighten your day. Pending projects will finally start to take shape. You might also plan to spend some quality time with your closest friends today. By the end of the day, you'll realize how beautiful your marriage truly is. Remedy: For better health, mix black and white sesame seeds in flour and make soft balls to feed the fish.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.