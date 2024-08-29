Libra: Experiencing body pains is a strong possibility today. It's important to avoid any physical activities that could further strain your body. Make sure you get plenty of rest. You may receive valuable support from your brother or sister, bringing you some benefits. Be prepared for older relatives who might make unreasonable demands. If you're engaged, your fiancée will be a significant source of happiness. At work, someone might surprise you with a thoughtful gesture. If you're living away from home, you might prefer to spend your free time in a park or a quiet place in the evening after finishing your tasks. You and your spouse are likely to have a deep and meaningful romantic conversation today. Remedy: For great health benefits, prepare and enjoy a sweet dish made from milk, sugar, and rice.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM.