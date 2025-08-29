Libra: Your father may choose to disinherit you from property, but don’t lose hope. Remember, while prosperity can make the mind complacent, challenges build inner strength. Stay mindful of your spending habits, or you may encounter financial strain in the future. Some friction with family members is possible, but don’t let it disturb your inner peace. On the brighter side, the affection of your beloved will surround you today, making it a truly beautiful day. Communication will be your greatest strength, and moments of intimacy with your spouse will bring deep joy. A spiritual inclination may also guide you toward seeking wisdom from a teacher or mentor. Remedy: Wearing more green in your attire will help enhance your health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Peach.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.