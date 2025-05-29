Libra: Begin incorporating meditation and yoga into your routine—not only for physical wellness but also to build mental resilience. Promising new opportunities for financial growth are on the horizon. Social gatherings will offer the perfect chance to strengthen your connections with influential and well-placed individuals. Your partner will go out of their way to bring you joy and comfort. Projects that have been on hold will finally begin to take shape. After a long stretch of busyness, you’ll find a moment to yourself—though a household responsibility might demand your attention. Still, a heart-to-heart conversation with your spouse will bring a deep, soulful connection and rekindle romantic warmth. Remedy: Offer milk to a banyan or neem tree and apply a tilak made from its soil to your forehead. This simple ritual is believed to enhance your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm.