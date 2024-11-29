Libra: Elders can channel their extra energy into productive activities to achieve rewarding outcomes. Opting for conservative investments today could lead to solid financial gains. A surprise message from a distant relative will bring joy and excitement to the entire family. Relationship tensions and past grievances will melt away, making it a day of harmony and connection. Amid family responsibilities, you often neglect self-care, but today offers an opportunity to pause and explore a new hobby. Intimacy with your spouse will reach a heartfelt peak, strengthening your bond. You might also find inspiration by reading the autobiography of a renowned figure, helping you realign your goals and aspirations. Remedy: Include milk and curd in your diet to enjoy great health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10.30 am.