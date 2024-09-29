Libra: Today, you'll feel a boost of confidence and energy. Financial relief may arrive, easing some of your money worries. However, if you've been neglecting household responsibilities, someone you live with might express their frustration. Romance could take a backseat as your partner seems more demanding than usual. It's a great day to send out your resume or attend an interview. Make sure to carve out time for friends—isolating yourself won't help, and it's important to stay connected with others. You may encounter some tension with family, but by day's end, your spouse will offer you comfort. Remedy: To enhance family harmony, place a bunch of white flowers in a silver vase at home.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.