Libra: "Your tremendous effort, along with timely support from your family, will yield the desired results. However, continue working hard to maintain your current momentum. Businessmen heading out for work today should ensure their money is securely stored, as there is a risk of theft. Friends and family will offer you encouragement. You may be highly sensitive to remarks from your partner, so it's important to control your emotions and avoid actions that could escalate the situation. Take heed of others' advice if you want to benefit today. Your spouse’s behavior might affect your professional relationships. Spending time under the shade of a tree will help you relax mentally and physically, offering valuable life lessons. Remedy: To bring more happiness and peace into your love life, consider gifting your partner a silver ring."

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM.