Libra: Good health can be nurtured by sharing joy and positivity with others. You may need to spend a considerable amount today on your parents’ health—while it could strain your finances, it will also deepen your bond with them. Support from family and friends will boost your confidence and fill you with renewed enthusiasm. Stay alert, as someone may try to flirt with you. Take time out for yourself, as excessive work could cause mental fatigue. Married life may feel a little challenging today, but patience will help you handle it. Students should openly approach their teachers with doubts—guidance received now will make complex subjects easier to understand. Remedy: Chant “ॐ स्त्रां स्त्रीं स्त्रौं सः केतवे नमः” (Om Sram Sreem Srom Sah Ketave Namaha) 11 times to attract favorable financial outcomes.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 11.30 am.