Libra: Be extra cautious while working at home today—any careless use of household tools or appliances could lead to trouble. Established businesspeople under this zodiac sign should make financial decisions with care and avoid impulsive investments. Tensions may arise on the home front, so choose your words wisely to maintain harmony. Be wary of secret relationships, as they could damage your reputation. You might find yourself spending too much time on unimportant matters, so try to stay focused on what truly matters. Your spouse’s behavior might unexpectedly affect your professional life, so communication and understanding are key. On a brighter note, your partner may surprise you with a homemade dish today—something that could lift your spirits and help melt away the day's fatigue. Remedy: Maintain excellent health by regularly watering a tamarind tree.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.