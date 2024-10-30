Libra: Start your day with some exercise—it's time to prioritize your well-being and make it a daily habit. While new contracts may seem appealing, they might not yield the expected profits, so avoid making impulsive investment decisions. Today is a great opportunity to reconnect with old contacts and relationships, and look forward to new ones that can bring happiness. Your partners will be supportive of your fresh ideas and plans. In your free time, enjoy watching a web series on your mobile. You’ll find that your partner's love helps you forget life's challenges. Remedy: Showing care and compassion by helping and serving differently-abled and physically challenged individuals can significantly boost your financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 1:40 p.m. to 3 p.m.