Libra: Avoid leveraging personal relationships to meet your own expectations, as it may frustrate your spouse. Financial stability is crucial during difficult times, so start saving and investing today to prevent future hardships. Your high energy and enthusiasm will lead to positive outcomes and help ease tensions at home. Your soulmate will have you on their mind throughout the day. Work may not be very rewarding today, and you might face betrayal from someone close, causing you distress. While people around you may seek your company, you may prefer solitude to find mental peace. Minor disagreements with your spouse could escalate over time and strain your marriage, so handle conflicts with care. Be cautious about blindly trusting others' advice. Remedy: Keeping decorative items or idols made of Plaster of Paris (POP) can promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.