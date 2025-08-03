Libra: Your courteous behavior will win appreciation from many, and you may receive words of praise throughout the day. While you may not usually recognize the value of money, today’s financial crunch could serve as a wake-up call. Family matters might cause some stress—neglecting your responsibilities at home could lead to discontent among loved ones. Be sensitive to your partner’s emotions and try to connect on a deeper level. You might set unusually high goals for yourself today. While ambition is good, don’t be discouraged if outcomes don’t match expectations right away. Though free time should be used wisely, you may end up wasting it today, which could leave you feeling unsettled. On a brighter note, your relationship with your spouse will feel especially loving and renewed. Remedy: To enhance harmony in your family, toss a bronze coin with a hole into flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10.30 am.