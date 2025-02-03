Libra: Your kindness will create joyful moments throughout the day. If you have borrowed money, be prepared to repay it, as financial obligations may impact your budget. Your spouse will make an effort to bring happiness, making it a delightful day. However, clear communication is key—persuade your partner gently to avoid misunderstandings. Attending lectures and seminars could introduce fresh ideas for personal growth. If you're seeking peace of mind, reading spiritual books in your free time may help resolve inner concerns. Expect your spouse to be filled with love and enthusiasm. Remedy: To enhance financial prosperity, consider donating and incorporating curd and honey into your daily routine.

Lucky Colour: Wine Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.