Libra: Elderly family members should prioritize their health today, as you might need to spend significantly on your mother’s or father’s well-being. While this could impact your finances, it will also deepen your bond with them. A younger sibling may turn to you for advice. Your presence brings meaning to your partner's world. Stay attentive when speaking with influential people, as you might gain a valuable insight. Avoid unnecessary social interactions today; instead, focus on self-care and spend quality time with yourself. By the end of the day, you may find yourself falling in love with your spouse all over again. Remedy: Chant 'Om Shukraaya Namaha' 11 times for improved health.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 7 pm.