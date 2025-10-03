Libra: Control your emotions today and stay balanced. Financial gains may fall short of expectations. Children might test your patience, but using love and affection will help maintain harmony and ease stress—after all, love attracts love. On the brighter side, your romantic life looks delightful and fulfilling. If you go shopping, you may come across a beautiful dress material worth picking up. Married life, however, may face strain, with discord lingering longer than expected if not handled with care. A family member may confide in you about a love-related issue; listen with patience and offer sincere advice. Remedy: Wear a gold ring engraved with the Mangal (Mars) Yantra to invite good health and vitality.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.