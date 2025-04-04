Libra: Your confidence and energy will be high today. While money is important to you, try not to become so sensitive about it that it strains your relationships. Family members will be there to support and take care of your needs. Be mindful of your behavior—your partner may be easily upset today. Even though you’ll want to spend time with those you love, circumstances may keep you apart. Your spouse might not be very supportive in challenging moments today. On a brighter note, it’s a favorable day for those working in media or communication fields. Remedy: For a fulfilling love life, worship a banana tree and light ghee lamps near it on Thursdays.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.