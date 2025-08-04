Libra: Pay close attention to your health—it deserves care and consistency. If you're feeling financially strained, don’t hesitate to seek advice from an elder on budgeting and saving. A family issue may need your immediate attention. Address it without delay, as resolving it will bring greater harmony at home and strengthen your influence among loved ones. The first half of the day may feel mentally taxing due to mounting work pressure. However, things will ease later, giving you time to unwind. It's a favorable day for those in business—a spontaneous work-related trip could bring promising results. Despite a packed schedule, you’ll manage to carve out some personal time. Consider channeling your energy into something creative—it can be refreshing. However, be mindful of your interactions with your spouse today, as there’s potential for a serious disagreement. Remedy: Sunbathe for 15–20 minutes during early morning hours to help improve overall health and address deficiencies.

Lucky Colour: Sapphire-blue.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.