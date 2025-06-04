Libra: Your mind will be open to positive thoughts and experiences today. However, keep a close watch on your expenses—unchecked spending could lead to financial issues in the near future. Children may surprise you with exciting news that lifts your spirits. Your love life could take a significant turn, as your partner might bring up the topic of marriage. Make sure to carefully evaluate all aspects before making any major decision. From the beginning to the end, your day at work will be filled with energy and enthusiasm. Avoid the urge to express your feelings too openly today. A surprise visit from an old friend might bring back cherished memories shared with your life partner. Remedy: To strengthen your financial condition, offer yellow flowers to your personal or family deity.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.