Libra: Just as salt enhances the flavor of food, a touch of unhappiness can help us truly appreciate happiness. Today, an unexpected financial boost may ease some of your worries. Your brother will show more support than you expected. Romance is in the air—plan something memorable for the evening and aim to make it extra special. Your intellect will shine today, helping you tackle professional tasks and sparking fresh ideas. With boundless creativity and enthusiasm, you're set for another productive day. This may be one of the most blissful days of your married life, bringing you closer to true love. Remedy: Use a red carpet or bedsheet to enhance positive energy.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 11.30 am.