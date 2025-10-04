Libra: Avoid daydreaming or building castles in the air—focus your energy on doing something meaningful and productive instead. Be mindful of your spending habits and limit purchases to essentials today. Your charm and pleasant personality will draw new friends into your circle, adding warmth to your social life. Romance takes on an exciting flavor today, adding a delightful spark to your love life. Some of you may have to travel unexpectedly, which could turn out to be tiring or stressful, so plan wisely. After facing a few ups and downs, your married life enters a beautiful phase—today is a perfect day to celebrate your bond. You may even step out with family or friends for a lovely meal at an exotic restaurant, though it might pinch your pocket a little. Remedy: Enhance your health and inner well-being by sharing your food with the needy or with people who are differently abled.

Lucky Colour: Light Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.