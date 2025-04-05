Libra: Today, you’ll feel relaxed and in a perfect mood to enjoy life. If you channel your creative talents wisely, they could bring rewarding opportunities. Your brother may turn out to be more supportive than you expected, offering help just when you need it. Holding grudges or seeking revenge in your relationship won't help—stay calm and express your feelings honestly to your partner for a more meaningful connection. A party or social gathering at home might take up more of your time than planned, disrupting your schedule. You may also feel a bit off if your spouse seems less attentive to your daily needs. While you might have a lot of free time today, avoid wasting it on idle fantasies. Taking real, productive steps now will set a positive tone for the upcoming week. Remedy: Wear a pure silver bangle to enhance harmony and positivity in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 3 pm.