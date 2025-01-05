Libra: Domestic concerns might cause you some anxiety today. If you are married, pay special attention to your children's health, as there is a possibility of illness that may lead to significant medical expenses. Plan your day thoughtfully and seek advice or assistance from trusted individuals. You are likely to be appreciated for your fair and generous approach to love. Stay alert and attentive during conversations with influential people, as you might gain valuable insights. Your willingness to help others will earn you respect and admiration. Expect to spend a wonderful and memorable day with your spouse. Remedy: Place a golden idol of your deity in your pooja ghar or family altar and worship it daily for good health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.