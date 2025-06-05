Libra: Today is favorable for focusing on activities that enhance your health and well-being. You might spend a significant amount on a gathering with friends, but your financial position will remain stable. Though you're dealing with some deep concerns, those around you may fail to notice or empathize—perhaps thinking it’s not their place. You'll experience moments of pure and heartfelt love. However, the professional front may bring some disappointment, and someone close might let you down, causing emotional unrest. In the midst of life’s hustle, it's rare to find time for yourself—but today, you'll get that precious opportunity. Cherish it. Your spouse may bring back memories of your youthful mischief, making the day even more nostalgic and warm. Remedy: Offer Prasad at the Shree Lakshmi Narayan temple and distribute food to the needy for a harmonious and joyful family life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.