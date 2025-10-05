Libra: Today brings you plenty of time to focus on enhancing your health and appearance. If you have been planning to take a loan or working toward it for some time, luck may finally be on your side. However, growing family responsibilities could weigh on your mind. Avoid doubting your partner’s loyalty—it may only create unnecessary stress. If you’re exploring a new business partnership, ensure you have complete information before making any commitments. You might feel a bit disheartened realizing you haven’t spent enough time with your loved ones lately. Yet, by the end of the day, you’ll cherish some truly beautiful moments with your spouse, making it one of the most memorable days of your life. Remedy: For harmony and happiness in family life, use saffron moderately in your meals.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10.30 am.