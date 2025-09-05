Libra: Your polite nature will win hearts today, and many will praise you openly. Remember, in times of difficulty, your savings can provide real support—so start saving wisely and curb unnecessary expenses. Be cautious, as someone you trust may not be completely honest. Still, your persuasive skills will help you handle upcoming challenges. A chance encounter with natural beauty is likely to leave you mesmerized. Communication will be your biggest strength today, and your married life may bring you a delightful surprise. Take care of your health, as drinking cold water could cause trouble. Remedy: Avoid creating obstacles in auspicious occasions like marriages, as it can weaken Venus. Staying away from such acts ensures financial stability and security.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.