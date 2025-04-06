Libra: You may experience persistent neck or back pain today—don’t ignore it, especially if it’s accompanied by general weakness. Prioritize rest; your body will thank you. On the brighter side, today holds great potential for business success. Significant profits are likely, and you might find new opportunities to take your venture to the next level. Friends could offer valuable advice regarding your personal life, so stay open to their insights. When spending time with your partner, embrace your authentic self—let your appearance and behavior reflect who you truly are. You’ll have the energy and skills needed to boost your income today. Despite your busy schedule, you’ll also find time to unwind and enjoy your favorite activities. A romantic evening awaits—think soulful music, aromatic candles, delicious food, and a few drinks shared with your spouse. Remedy: Place a golden idol of your deity in your home temple and offer daily prayers to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Orange.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.