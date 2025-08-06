Libra: Your energy levels will be high today, keeping you active and motivated. You may receive financial support from your mother's side—possibly from your maternal uncle or grandfather. A close relative may seek more of your attention, but they will also be caring and supportive. If you express love and affection, your partner will feel like a true blessing in your life today. Use your professional strengths to boost your career growth. Success is likely in your chosen field, so give your best to stay ahead. The day might begin on a tiring note, but things will improve as it moves along. By evening, you’ll find time for yourself and may get the chance to catch up with someone close. You’ll also come to appreciate just how sweet and loving your life partner truly is. Remedy: To bring more happiness into your family life, prepare a dessert using milk, rice, and sugar. Eat it after moonrise, under the moonlight.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.