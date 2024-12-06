Libra: Elderly individuals should prioritize their health and well-being. If you have invested in overseas property, this may be an opportune time to sell it for a profit. Strengthening your bond with your spouse can bring harmony, happiness, and prosperity to your home. A phone call from your partner or loved one could brighten your day. Workplace challenges might leave you feeling upset and distracted, so try to manage your emotions and stay focused. An unexpected surprise could enhance your marital bliss. Planning a visit to a close relative with your family is an excellent idea for the day, but steer clear of discussing negative past events to avoid uncomfortable situations. Remedy: Supporting individuals with leprosy and caring for those with hearing or speech impairments can contribute positively to your overall health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.