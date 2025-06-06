Libra: Your health will remain in excellent condition today. A financial boost is likely, which could ease several of your money-related worries. Plan your day thoughtfully and connect with trustworthy people if you need support. Keep your romantic thoughts private for now. If you've been accused of not spending enough time with your family, you may feel motivated to make it up to them. Unfortunately, unexpected responsibilities might interrupt those plans. Be mindful—if you're letting others influence your decisions more than your partner, it could lead to tension in your relationship. Feelings of loneliness might surface, especially during idle moments. Instead of dwelling on them, try to spend some cheerful time with your friends. Remedy: For a harmonious love life, consider gifting your partner items made of shells, pearls, or conch.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 1.40 pm to 3 pm.