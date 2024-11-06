Libra: Today, you're filled with a sense of hope and optimism. If you've borrowed money, you may need to repay it today, which could impact your finances. A deeper understanding with your spouse brings happiness, peace, and prosperity to your home. Your romantic partner might surprise you with something truly special. It's a promising day for retailers and wholesalers, and remember, anything is achievable if you’re determined to make it happen. You’ll also feel just how sweet and caring your life partner truly is. Remedy: Avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food to help improve your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm.