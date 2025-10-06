Libra: Take special care of your health today and steer clear of alcohol. Financial matters are likely to improve as the day progresses. Spend your free time in the joyful company of children—even if it means going out of your way to do so. A minor disagreement with your partner may arise, but their calm understanding will help ease the tension. A close friend’s valuable support could prove beneficial in your professional pursuits. Remember to invest time in the relationships and people who truly matter to you. After a long while, you and your partner are set to enjoy a serene, love-filled day without any conflicts. Remedy: Perform abhishek of Panchamrit on Lord Shiva to attract good health and positive energy.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.30 pm.