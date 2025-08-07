Libra: Avoid dwelling on discomfort—keeping yourself engaged in meaningful work will help shift your focus in a positive direction. Financial matters may see resolution today, bringing potential gains. A visit to a religious place or a relative’s home could be on the cards. Be cautious of external interference in your personal relationships, as it may cause misunderstandings with your partner. You are likely to find yourself in a position of influence, and your actions will carry weight. Attending seminars or exhibitions could open doors to valuable knowledge and new connections. However, a disagreement with your spouse over a significant expense is possible—handle the matter with understanding. Remedy: Offer Dhatura (black thorn apple) seeds to Lord Shiva to promote physical well-being and mental clarity.

Lucky Colour: Light Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.