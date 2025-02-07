Libra: Household concerns might cause you some anxiety. Those who are employed will need a stable income, but past overspending may create financial strain. On a positive note, your children’s achievements will bring you pride. You’ll find meaning in your life by choosing to forgive your partner for past indifference. An unexpected early departure from work may give you the opportunity to enjoy a picnic or outing with your family. If you believe that marriage is all about compromises, today may show you that it's one of the most rewarding aspects of your life. You might spend more time than usual watching television, but be mindful of your eye health. Remedy: Eat while facing east to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2.35 pm to 4.45 pm.