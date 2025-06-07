Libra: You may experience body aches today, so it's best to avoid any physical exertion that could worsen your condition. Ensure you get enough rest to help your body recover. Someone with grand ideas and plans might grab your attention—but before making any investments, be sure to verify their credibility and intentions. Avoid allowing friends or relatives to manage your finances, as it could lead to overspending or budget issues. A sudden romantic encounter might leave you feeling uncertain or confused. On a lighter note, you may have the whole day to yourself—perfect for indulging in your favorite movies or TV shows. Today, you'll likely let go of past regrets in your married life and focus on the joy of the present. Spending time chatting with friends will lift your spirits and is a great way to beat boredom. Remedy: For better health, make it a habit to consume pure honey regularly.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.