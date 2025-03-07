Libra: A day filled with recreation and enjoyment awaits you. However, be mindful of your expenses and avoid overspending. Your cheerful and loving nature will uplift those around you, spreading joy and positivity. On the emotional front, you may have to set aside thoughts of a loved one as you face certain realities. Unexpected news from your in-laws' side could leave you feeling low, leading to moments of deep reflection. Additionally, your spouse may be preoccupied, leaving little time for you. Be mindful of your words today, as a harsh tone could negatively impact your reputation. Remedy: Offer prasad at a temple dedicated to Goddess Durga and share it with those in need. This act of kindness will bring you inner peace and fulfillment.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 8 pm.