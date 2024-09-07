Libra: Take some time to relax in the evening. Financially, today may be a mixed bag. You can achieve monetary gains if you work really hard. Consider taking a break from your routine and spending time with friends. Be cautious, as falling in love might feel like a mistake today. You'll likely prefer to spend your day in a peaceful place, away from relatives. A disagreement with your spouse over grocery shopping could arise. Even if a religious ceremony or event takes place at your home, you may still find yourself worried about something. Remedy: Use a gold or copper spoon while eating on a holiday to experience a touch of luxury.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1.30 pm.