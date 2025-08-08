Libra: An evening with friends promises to be enjoyable, but watch out for overindulgence in food and alcohol. Politely avoid those seeking short-term loans. Quality time with your family, children, and close friends will help you recharge and uplift your spirits. Romance is in the air, but be mindful—letting intense emotions take over could strain your relationship. Your willingness to help others will earn you admiration and respect. However, be cautious, as neighbors may misrepresent personal aspects of your married life before your family and friends. On a positive note, your good qualities are likely to be acknowledged by elders at home today. Remedy: Worship Lord Ganesha to attract better financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.