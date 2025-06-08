Libra: Your hard work, combined with the timely support of your family, will lead to the results you've been striving for. Keep up the momentum and continue putting in consistent effort. Those involved in small-scale businesses may receive valuable advice from a close one today, potentially bringing financial gains. Steer clear of arguments, criticism, and unnecessary confrontations—choose peace over conflict. Nurture your love like something rare and precious. You'll have both the energy and the insight needed to boost your income. You may spend the evening with a colleague, but by the end, you might feel the time wasn't well spent. However, with a bit of effort, today could turn into one of the most memorable days of your married life. Remedy: Light Loban incense at home to enhance harmony and positivity in your domestic life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 7 pm.