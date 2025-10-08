Libra: Your long-cherished dream is likely to come true today. However, try to stay calm, as excessive excitement might cause minor issues. You may need to spend a significant amount on your parents’ health, which could strain your finances but will strengthen your bond with them. It’s a good day to devote some time to helping others. Your beloved will be in a romantic and affectionate mood. Businesspersons can expect favorable outcomes, especially from sudden work-related trips. In your free time, you might enjoy watching a web series on your phone. Your spouse will express deep appreciation for you, making you feel loved and admired once again. Remedy: Show respect and honor to scholars, intellectuals, and fair-minded people to ensure steady financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.