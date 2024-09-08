Libra: Listen carefully to others today; you might uncover solutions to your problems. You'll find yourself in possession of a significant amount of money, which will bring you peace of mind. Your children will make you proud with their accomplishments, and your beloved will be in a romantic mood. If you've been contemplating starting a new venture, now is the time to act, as the stars are in your favor—don't hesitate to pursue what you desire. Spend some quality time at home watching a movie or a match with your siblings; this will strengthen your bond. With just a little effort, today could turn out to be one of the best days of your married life. Remedy: Use Gangajal for its auspicious health benefits.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.