Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregation in the world, held every 12 years. It is one of the most sacred pilgrimages for Hindus and is recognized by UNESCO on its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The festival is celebrated among four sacred sites in India, each located along the banks of a holy river, in a 12-year cycle. The sites are Haridwar on the Ganges River in Uttarakhand, Ujjain on the Shipra River in Madhya Pradesh, Nashik on the Godavari River in Maharashtra, and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh where the Ganges, the Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers converge.

Each Kumbh festival is based on a distinct set of astronomical positions of the Sun, the Moon, and Jupiter.

The Maha Kumbh 2025, which is Poorna Kumbh, is taking place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, from 13th January to 26th February, 2025. This mega event is expected to attract millions of devotees, tourists, and pilgrims from across the world to have a holy dip on significant occassions.

The bath taken during the Kumbh is also referred to as a "Royal Bath" (Shahi Snan).

According to religious beliefs, bathing at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers during this sacred event grants a person salvation (moksha) and washes away all their sins.

During Maha Kumbh, there will be a total of 3 Shahi Snans. The first Shahi Snan will take place on January 14, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. The second Shahi Snan is scheduled for January 29, on Mauni Amavasya, and the third will occur on February 3, on Basant Panchami (known as Saraswati Puja).

Additionally, baths will also be observed on Maghi Purnima, Paush Purnima, and Mahashivratri, but these are not considered Shahi Snans.

Why is it called the Royal Bath (Shahi Snan)?

The bath taken on specific dates during the Maha Kumbh is called the "Shahi Snan". It is believed that Naga sadhus are given the opportunity to bathe first, due to their religious devotion. They arrive in a royal procession, riding elephants, horses, and chariots, and take their bath with grandeur. This majestic display is the reason it is called the Shahi Snan.

According to another belief, in ancient times, kings and emperors used to come out in grand processions with saints and sages for the bath. This tradition gave rise to the Shahi Snan. Additionally, it is believed that the Maha Kumbh is organized considering the specific positions of planets such as the Sun and Jupiter, which is why it is also referred to as the "Royal Bath."

The Shahi Snan dates:

January 14 (Tuesday) - Makar Sankranti

January 29 (Wednesday) - Mauni Amavasya

February 3 (Monday) - Basant Panchami

Other sacred Snan dates:

January 13 (Monday) - Pausha Purnima

February 12 (Wednesday) - Magha Purnima

February 26 (Wednesday) - Mahashivratri