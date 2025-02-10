Maha Shivaratri is one of the most significant Hindu festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva. Celebrated annually on the 14th day of the lunar month of Phalguna (February-March), it marks a night of devotion, fasting, and spiritual awakening for millions of devotees worldwide.

Maha Shivaratri 2025 Date: February 26, Wednesday.

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: 11:08 AM on Feb 26, 2025.

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: 08:54 AM on Feb 27, 2025.

Significance of Maha Shivaratri

Maha Shivaratri holds deep religious and mythological importance. According to Hindu scriptures, it is believed to be the night when Lord Shiva performed the cosmic dance of creation, preservation, and destruction—known as the Tandava. Another legend states that on this auspicious night, Shiva and Goddess Parvati were married, symbolizing the union of divine energies. Some also believe that worshipping Shiva on this day helps devotees overcome ignorance, sins, and attain salvation (moksha).

Rituals and Celebrations

Devotees observe Maha Shivaratri with great reverence through various rituals, including:

Fasting: Many observe a strict fast, consuming only fruits, milk, and non-grain foods. Some undertake a complete nirjala (waterless) fast.

Nightlong Vigil (Jaagaran): Devotees stay awake all night, chanting prayers, hymns, and mantras like "Om Namah Shivaya."

Abhishek (Ritual Bath): The Shiva lingam is bathed with sacred offerings such as milk, honey, curd, ghee, and water mixed with bilva (bael) leaves, believed to be dear to Shiva.

Temple Visits and Processions: Temples dedicated to Lord Shiva witness huge gatherings, with special pujas and aartis performed. In some regions, grand processions featuring Shiva idols are held.

Maha Shivaratri in India

Maha Shivaratri is observed with immense fervour across India. Some of the most famous celebrations take place at:

Kashi Vishwanath Temple (Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh) – One of the holiest Shiva temples, attracting thousands of pilgrims.

Mahakaleshwar Temple (Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh) – Hosts an elaborate Bhasma Aarti, where the lingam is bathed in sacred ash.

Lingaraj Temple (Bhubaneswar, Odisha) – A major centre of Maha Shivaratri celebrations, with devotees offering special prayers.

Somnath Temple (Gujarat) – One of the twelve Jyotirlingas, it sees grand rituals and nightlong prayers.

Maha Shivaratri is not just a religious festival but a night of deep spiritual significance. It is believed that sincere prayers and meditations on this night lead to inner peace and self-realization. Many followers consider it an opportunity to dissolve past karma and align with divine consciousness.