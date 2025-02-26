Maha Shivaratri is one of the most significant Hindu festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees of Lord Shiva across the world observe fast on this auspicious occasion, engaging in night-long prayers and rituals to seek divine blessings.

When to Break Maha Shivaratri 2025 Fast?

Fasting on Maha Shivaratri holds immense spiritual significance, and it is crucial to break the fast at the right time the next day. As per Hindu traditions, devotees should break their fast only after taking a bath and performing prayers. The ideal time to break the fast is between sunrise and before the end of Chaturdashi Tithi.

For Maha Shivaratri 2025, the Chaturdashi Tithi timings are as follows:

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: 11:08 AM on February 26, 2025.

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: 08:54 AM on February 27, 2025.

Therefore, devotees should break their fast between sunrise and before 8:54 AM on February 27, after taking a bath and offering prayers.

Significance of Maha Shivaratri Fasting

Observing a fast on Maha Shivaratri is believed to bring spiritual purification, inner strength, and divine blessings. Devotees perform special rituals, chant Shiva mantras, and offer Bilva leaves, milk, honey, and water to the Shiv Ling. Staying awake through the night and meditating on Lord Shiva is also considered highly auspicious.