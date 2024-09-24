The Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ) has invited online applications for appointment under direct recruitment for Non-Teaching posts, including backlog ones.
Crucial dates for application:
|
Date of commencement of online application
|
9th September, 2024
|
Last date of online application
|
8 th October, 2024
|
Centre, Date, time and Shift of Examination
|
As indicated on the Admit Card
|
Website
|
Fee Details Payable By The Candidates
|
Category
|
Application Processing Fee
|
General (Unreserved)/OBC/EWS
|
Rs. 1000/-
|
SC/ST/Transgender/PwBD/Women
[minimum disability 40% or above]
|
Exempted
Details of Non-Teaching positions:
|
S. N.
|
Name of the Post
|
Group
|
No. of Posts
|
Reserved for Category
|
Pay Matrix As per 7th CPC [Pay Level and Pay Range]
|
1
|
Section Officer
|
B
|
02
|
02-UR
|
Level-7, 44900-142400/-
|
2
|
Private Secretary
|
B
|
02
|
02-UR
|
Level-7, 44900-142400/-
|
3
|
Assistant
|
B
|
03
|
03-UR
|
Level-6, 35400-112400/-
|
4
|
Junior Engineer (Electrical)
|
B
|
01
|
01-UR
|
Level-6, 35400-112400/-
|
5
|
Hindi Translator
|
B
|
01
|
01-UR#
(Reserved for PwBD Category 'a')
|
Level-6, 35400-112400/-
|
6
|
Senior Technical
Assistant
|
B
|
01
|
01-UR#
(Reserved for PwBD Category 'b')
|
Level-6, 35400-112400/-
|
7
|
Technical Assistant
|
C
|
01
|
01-UR
|
Level-5, 29200-92300/-
|
8
|
Security Inspector
|
C
|
01
|
01-UR
(Reserved for Ex-servicemen)
|
Level-5, 29200-92300/-
|
9
|
Upper Division Clerk
|
C
|
01
|
01-UR
|
Level-4,25500-81100/-
|
10
|
Laboratory Assistant
|
C
|
03
|
02-UR, 01-OBC# (01-Post
reserved for PwBD Category 'c')
|
Level-4,25500-81100/-
|
11
|
Library Assistant
|
C
|
01
|
01-UR
|
Level-3, 21700-69100/-
|
12
|
Lower Division Clerk
|
C
|
04
|
02-UR, 01-ST, 01-EWS
|
Level-2, 19900-63200/-
|
13
|
Lower Division Clerk
(for caretaking the job of Guest House)
|
C
|
01
|
01-UR
|
Level-2, 19900-63200/-
|
14
|
Driver
|
C
|
03
|
02-UR, 01-OBC
|
Level-2, 19900-63200/-
|
15
|
Laboratory Attendant
|
C
|
04
|
01-UR, 01-OBC, 01-OBC#,
01-SC
|
Level-1, 1800-56900/-
|
16
|
Library Attendant
|
C
|
02
|
01-OBC#, 01-EWS
|
Level-1, 1800-56900/-
|
17
|
Attendant (Hostel) [01-
for Boys and 01- for Girls Hostel]
|
C
|
02
|
01-UR (Female), 01-OBC (Male)
|
Level-1, 1800-56900/-
|
TOTAL
|
33
|
|
#Backlog vacancy
For other details, click HERE to download the official notification.