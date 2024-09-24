The Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ) has invited online applications for appointment under direct recruitment for Non-Teaching posts, including backlog ones.

 

Crucial dates for application:

 

Date of commencement of online application

9th September, 2024

Last date of online application

8 th October, 2024

Centre, Date, time and Shift of Examination

As indicated on the Admit Card

Website

www.cuj.ac.in

Fee Details Payable By The Candidates

Category

Application Processing Fee

General (Unreserved)/OBC/EWS

Rs. 1000/-

SC/ST/Transgender/PwBD/Women

[minimum disability 40% or above]

Exempted

 

Details of Non-Teaching positions:

 

S. N.

Name of the Post

Group

No. of Posts

Reserved for Category

Pay Matrix As per 7th CPC [Pay Level and Pay Range]

1

Section Officer

B

02

02-UR

Level-7, 44900-142400/-

2

Private Secretary

B

02

02-UR

Level-7, 44900-142400/-

3

Assistant

B

03

03-UR

Level-6, 35400-112400/-

4

Junior Engineer (Electrical)

B

01

01-UR

Level-6, 35400-112400/-

5

Hindi Translator

B

01

01-UR#

(Reserved for PwBD Category 'a')

Level-6, 35400-112400/-

6

Senior Technical

Assistant

B

01

01-UR#

(Reserved for PwBD Category 'b')

Level-6, 35400-112400/-

7

Technical Assistant

C

01

01-UR

Level-5, 29200-92300/-

8

Security Inspector

C

01

01-UR

(Reserved for Ex-servicemen)

Level-5, 29200-92300/-

9

Upper Division Clerk

C

01

01-UR

Level-4,25500-81100/-

10

Laboratory Assistant

C

03

02-UR, 01-OBC# (01-Post

reserved for PwBD Category 'c')

Level-4,25500-81100/-

11

Library Assistant

C

01

01-UR

Level-3, 21700-69100/-

12

Lower Division Clerk

C

04

02-UR, 01-ST, 01-EWS

Level-2, 19900-63200/-

13

Lower Division Clerk

(for caretaking the job of Guest House)

C

01

01-UR

Level-2, 19900-63200/-

14

Driver

C

03

02-UR, 01-OBC

Level-2, 19900-63200/-

15

Laboratory Attendant

C

04

01-UR, 01-OBC, 01-OBC#,

01-SC

Level-1, 1800-56900/-

16

Library Attendant

C

02

01-OBC#, 01-EWS

Level-1, 1800-56900/-

17

Attendant (Hostel) [01-

for Boys and 01- for Girls Hostel]

C

02

01-UR (Female), 01-OBC (Male)

Level-1, 1800-56900/-

TOTAL

33

 

 

#Backlog vacancy

 

For other details, click HERE to download the official notification.