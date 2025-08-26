Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government today nominated 10 new members to the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee.

The appointments have been made under the provisions of the Shree Jagannath Temple Act, 1954 (Odisha Act 11 of 1955). A notification in this regard was issued by the Law Department.

“In pursuance of clauses (i), (j), (k), and (l) of sub-section (1) of Section 6 of the Shree Jagannath Temple Act, 1954, the State Government hereby nominates the following persons as members of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee,” the order stated.

The newly nominated members include:

Siddheswar Mohapatra , representing Mukti Mandap

Krushna Chandra Sarmantray , representing Sevaks

Madhusudan Singhari , representing Sevaks

Jagannath Pujapanda , representing Sevaks

Ganesh Dasmohapatra , representing Sevaks

Ramnarayan Gochhikar , representing Sevaks

Raghubir Das Maharaj , representing Mathas and other institutions, Balaramkot Matha

Girish Chandra Murmu , former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India

K. Sabat , Chartered Accountant

Mahesh Kumar Sahoo, Chartered Accountant, resident of Bantala in Angul district

The formation of this committee is seen as a crucial step in ensuring the smooth management, accountability, and preservation of the temple.