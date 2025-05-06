Bhubaneswar: The Crime Branch of Odisha Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two persons, including a woman, from West Bengal for their alleged involvement in an investment fraud worth over Rs 6 crore.

The accused were identified as Ashok Nanda (53), of Siliguri in Darjeeling District and Jayarani Basak (38) of Khardah Police Station in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

The Odisha Police said that based on the complaint lodged by the victim at the Crime Branch’s Cyber Crime Police Station at Cuttack, the cops registered a case on January 13, 2024 and launched a probe to nab the accused cyber criminals.

The complainant alleged that he had been defrauded to the tune of Rs 6 crore in a three-and-a-half-month period under the pretext of investment in IPO and OTC trading.

“During the course of investigation, it is ascertained that the complainant has deposited a total amount of Rs 6,04,53,000 to 22 different bank accounts in the preliminary stage from eight different bank accounts of his own and other associates, which is reflected in their respective bank statements,” said the Crime Branch.

An official said that following scientific analysis and money trail, the cops arrested the accused Ashok on May 1 from Siliguri and produced him before the local magistrate for transit remand.

He said that the complainant had reportedly directly deposited Rs 1.11 crore into the bank account of Ashok, adding that the accused is a native of Siliguri, West Bengal and is doing his hotel business there.

He said that the sleuths seized the Mobile phone, SIM card, Aadhar card & PAN card of the accused Ashok for further probe.

He said that the accused was produced before a local court in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Meanwhile, Rs 6 lakhs from the bank account of the accused Ashok was transferred into the account of the accused Jayarani, who was arrested on May 4, he said.

(IANS)