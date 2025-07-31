Pisces: An evening spent with friends will be enjoyable, but be mindful of overindulgence in food or alcohol. If you're travelling today, stay alert—there's a risk of theft. Keep your purse and valuables in a secure place. Try to maintain emotional balance, especially in interactions with your spouse—impulsive or erratic behavior could disturb the harmony at home. Offer encouragement to someone who is struggling in love; your support could make a real difference. You might feel creatively blocked and indecisive today, but don’t be too hard on yourself—this phase will pass. Spending time watching a movie or a match at home with your siblings could rekindle warmth and bonding in your family. By day’s end, you may find yourself falling in love with your spouse all over again—they truly deserve your appreciation. Remedy: For a harmonious family life, engrave the Shukra Yantra on a piece of silver and keep it with you.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.