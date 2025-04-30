Pisces: Your confidence and relaxed work schedule will give you plenty of time to unwind today. However, you may face challenges with money flowing out and find it hard to save. Focus on the needs of your family members today. There could be some misunderstandings with your partner, and it might be difficult to make them see your perspective. It’s a good day to make the most of opportunities at work. You’ll receive interesting invitations, and a surprise gift might come your way. Today will bring some relief after a tough period in your married life. Remedy: Donate laddoos to those in need after offering them at a Lord Ganesha temple to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.