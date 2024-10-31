Pisces: This period may be challenging for your health, so pay extra attention to what you consume. Handle commitments and financial transactions cautiously. At home, make an effort to be considerate and attuned to your family’s needs. Your partner may feel upset due to family issues; try to soothe them through open communication. Work steadily toward your goals without revealing your plans until you’ve achieved them. Strong communication skills will be an asset for you today. Although neighbors might attempt to disrupt your married life, your bond will remain resilient. Remedy: Placing crystal balls in your bedroom is believed to enhance health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.